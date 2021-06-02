New tool for job seekers in the Sudbury and Manitoulin area

A new online job portal has been created specifically for people looking for work in the Sudbury and Manitoulin area and officials say it is the first of its kind.

The Workforce Planning for Sudbury & Manitoulin job portal was launched June 1 and collects online job postings from 25 of the most popular websites, including some of the largest employers in northern Ontario.

Reggie Caverson is the executive director for Workforce Planning for Sudbury & Manitoulin, a not-for-profit organization funded by the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development.

The organization has aggregated all of the data and job postings from around the region and put it online to help those looking for work.

"If someone goes to our website, they will take a look at all the most current jobs that are being listed in these websites in one location," Caverson said. "They can check by skill level, by occupation, by industry they want to work in. So, it’s the very first time that they can use all of that data."

Caverson said it's all about helping people find jobs during what has been a tough time for many.