New Toronto bylaw coming into effect April 1 prohibits feeding of wild animals

The City of Toronto is reminding people to not feed local wildlife, in advance of new bylaw regulations that actually prohibit the practice.

Starting April 1, new regulations under Chapter 349 of the Animals Bylaw will come into effect making it illegal to feed wildlife or leave food out to attract animals on both public and private properties across Toronto.

It should be noted that these new regulations do not apply to the feeding of songbirds on private property as long as bird feeders are kept above grade and in a sanitary condition, and do not attract other animals or wildlife.

Residents, however, are discouraged from feeding birds as it could cause “large flocks to roost or perch nearby, creating unsanitary conditions and potentially spreading diseases such as avian flu among large bird populations.”

Recently, cases of bird flu have been confirmed in Brampton and Markham, prompting the Toronto Zoo to close its aviaries.

These new regulations are part of the city’s ongoing efforts to “protect both people and wildlife” due to a rise in recent years of “negative interactions” involving humans and wildlife.

“Most interactions with wildlife, including coyotes and foxes, are the result of a nearby, regular food source, primarily from people leaving food or garbage out,” it said in a news release.

“Feeding wild animals changes their natural instincts and may increase their presence and tolerance of people, creating problems for both wildlife and Toronto communities.”

The City of Toronto is also asking people to avoid leaving pet food outside and properly dispose of food and garbage at home and in parks and outdoor spaces as that often attracts mice, rats, squirrels, and raccoons, which in turn can get the attention of other larger predators.

Lastly, the city said residents should refrain from “baiting or luring wild animals for a photo, respecting their space from a distance.”

Anyone who sees someone feeding wildlife should report it to the city through 311. The city said it would investigate all complaints and would be probing areas “known to be of concern.”