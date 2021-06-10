New trail connecting Waterloo to St. Jacobs Farmers' Market in the works

Steps are being taken to make one of Waterloo Region's biggest attractions accessible via trail.

Regional council put the stamp of approval on the Farmers' Market Trail during a Tuesday night meeting.

The project will make it possible to take a trip from Kitchener-Waterloo to the St. Jacobs' Farmers' Market without having to take a car.

The paved trail will run alongside train tracks and connect the Northfield LRT stop with the market.

The City of Waterloo also recently approved a new trail that goes from Parkside Drive to where the regional trail will start, which will make it possible to cycle or walk all the way from Victoria Park in Kitchener to the farmers' market.

"This will have Waterloo Region connected full circle essentially," said Megan Malcolmson, market manager of St. Jacobs Farmers' Market. "Everyone can access it, whether you have a car, a bike, or a skateboard."

The total cost of the project comes in at just over $2 million.

Constructions is expected to get underway later this month.