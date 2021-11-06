New trail connecting west side cyclists to downtown

A new greenway trail in St. James is helping connect Winnipeg's west side to downtown.

Newly paved pathways along the east side of Sturgeon Creek mark the completion of the city's Sturgeon Creek Greenway.

"This is a pathway that has the opportunity to really connect people throughout the neighbourhood out towards the Yellow Ribbon Trail. It's part of the process through the pedestrian cycling strategies we've been building on," said Mark Cohoe, the executive director of Bike Winnipeg.

"It's an investment that really brings value to the city in terms of building community, working on our greenhouse gas emissions.”

The Sturgeon Creek Greenway trail, a $445,000 project, is part of a $1.4 million investment into recreational amenities throughout St. James.

Area Councillor Scott Gillingham said the trail will let users travel to the intersection of St. Mathews and Maryland Avenue and beyond via the YellowRibbon Trail and St. Matthews shared cycling facility.

Gillingham said the trail is a timely and already well-used investment.

“If the pandemic has taught us anything, it's that we as a city, residents of Winnipeg, truly value our green spaces and our outdoor recreational assets, including our trails," said Gillingham.

The trail's design includes pathway lighting to improve safety and visibility, as well as new benches.

The city says additional landscaping will be completed in the spring.