New transit route for Simcoe County launches
The newest LINX Transit Service route is set to launch in Simcoe County connecting Midland and Orillia, with stops in Victoria Harbour, Waubaushene, Coldwater and Warminster.
Simcoe County's LINX buses first hit the street four years ago with a single route.
Route 6 joins the five previous routes, including the Bradford West Gwillimbury to Alliston line, which launched in July 2020.
The LINX transit system provides service to the following major urban hubs:
- Route 1 (Penetanguishene/Midland to Barrie)
- Route 2 (Wasaga Beach to Barrie)
- Route 3 (Orillia to Barrie)
- Route 4 (Collingwood to Wasaga Beach)
- Route 5 (Alliston to Bradford West Gwillimbury)
- Route 6 (Midland to Orillia)
Last year the County purchased eight new buses at the cost of $2.5 million.
The County calls the LINX transit system a crucial service that provides affordable and reliable transportation for residents to access health services, jobs and education hubs in other communities.
The media is invited to a special kick-off today, but officially the route begins August 3. More information is available on the Simcoe County website.
