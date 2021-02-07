The new trial begins Monday for the two people accused of killing Jagtar Gill in a Barrhaven home seven years ago.

Gurpreet Ronald and Bhupinderpal Gill will stand trial again for first-degree murder in the death of Gill's wife in 2014. The mother of three was found bludgeoned to death in her home on Jan. 29, 2014.

In July 2016, a jury convicted Ronald and Gill of first-degree murder in the death of Jagtar Gill. In December 2019, the Ontario Court of Appeal ordered a new trial after ruling the trial judge made a legal error in not instructing the jury to consider a conviction of second-degree murder.

Jagtar Gill's family says it will be painful to hear all the evidence again, but they're trusting the legal process.

"We still believe in our justice system and we're hopeful that we'll have the same outcome as last time," said Ramandeep Chahal, Jagtar Gill's niece.

"I know this time we might not physically have the same presence in the courtroom, but we know that we still have got a lot of people behind us."

The Superior Court of Justice announced that due to the restrictions required by the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of persons permitted in the courtroom is heavily restricted.

Both Bhupinderpal Gill and Gurpreet Ronald have maintained their innocence.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Katie Griffin