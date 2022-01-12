New trial ordered for man convicted in Christmas party stabbing death

The Ontario Court of Appeal has ordered that a London man convicted of second-degree murder receive a new trial.

In December of 2018, a jury convicted Miguel Chacon Perez in the stabbing death of Chad Robinson.

The Court of Appeal cited that the jury was not provided with enough assistance with questions that it had during deliberations.

Robinson was at a Christmas party with others at the Imperio Banquet Hall in east London in December of 2016 when a fight broke out and he was stabbed in the chest.

A date still needs to be selected for the new trial.