New trial ordered for Manitoba men convicted of murder 50 years ago

The federal justice minister has ordered a new trial for two Manitoba men who were convicted of murder nearly 50 years ago.

Brian Anderson and Allan Woodhouse were convicted of murder in 1974 in the death of Ting Fong Chan, who was working at a Winnipeg restaurant when he was stabbed. Anderson and Woodhouse were sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility for parole for 10 years.

On Thursday, Justice Minister David Lametti announced that he has ordered a new trial following an extensive review.

According to a news release, the minister determined that there is a “reasonable basis to conclude that a miscarriage of justice likely occurred.” Lametti added that he made this determination based on new information that was not before the courts during the trials or appeals.

Lametti’s decision is not about the guilt or innocence of the two men, but rather a choice to return the matter to the courts where relevant legal issues can be determined.

Innocence Canada, an organization dedicated to exonerating individuals who were wrongly convicted, said Anderson and Woodhouse, who are both Indigenous men, were victims of systemic racism.

Jerome Kennedy, a lawyer for the two men, said his clients are pleased with Lametti’s decision and he hopes the Crown decides not to pursue a new trial.