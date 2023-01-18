New tricks leading to alarming rate of car thefts in Toronto
At least 32 cars have been stolen In Toronto each day so far in 2023, a surprising figure spurring calls for car manufacturers to catch up in a digital arms race with tech-savvy thieves.
-
Vancouver non-profit launches unique scholarship campaign to inspire future fashionistasOur Social Fabric's 'Sew-fund' scholarship program pledges to give out 10 new sewing machines this school year.
-
WRPS arrest another pair allegedly involved in a grandparent scamWaterloo regional police have arrested another pair of individuals for their alleged connection to a grandparent scam.
-
What to do if you see this on power linesEven though it might look nice, ice scaling across power lines could cause some serious issues if it isn't dealt with.
-
N.B. government revokes operating licences at two special care homesNew Brunswick’s Department of Social Development has revoked the operating licences of two special care homes in northeastern New Brunswick.
-
Plaza Theatre hosts world premiere highlighting the works of over 100 budding teenage Calgary filmmakers.Throughout the school year students at Tom Baines Junior High School in Calgary have been studying film and producing short movies.Wednesday, they got a chance to see them on the big screen.
-
Shortage of teachers could push back French education plan: N.B. education ministerNew Brunswick’s education minister says a shortage of available teachers may push back plans to change French education in Anglophone schools.
-
With police staying mum, criminologists and podcasters dig into Trina Hunt murder caseOn the two-year anniversary of Trina Hunt being reported missing, podcasters and a criminologist weigh-in on why they think there have been no charges in the case -- despite an arrest being made.
-
'Never too late to quit': Weedless Wednesday campaign hopes to help smokers butt-out for goodNational Non-Smoking Week is underway in Canada, and Wednesday marked "Weedless Wednesday." The campaign asks smokers to butt-out for 24 hours to help quit the habit for good.
-
'It's not no': Quewezance sisters optimistic as judge reserves decision in bail hearingA decision to release two sisters from Keeseekoose First Nation convicted of second degree murder in 1994 has not yet been reached.