New tricks leading to alarming rate of car thefts. This is how to protect yourself

New tech tricks are allowing thieves to steal cars in Toronto at an alarming rate with at least 32 cars stolen per day since the start of 2023.

The number of thefts so far this year is much higher than previous years and has spurred calls for car manufacturers to catch up in a digital arms race with tech-savvy thieves.

Using tricks like including portable devices that can access a car’s onboard computer to trick it into thinking a dummy key is its owner’s key, or tools that magnify a key fob’s signals to trick a car into thinking it’s inside, thieves can slip through digital defenses and drive the cars away in minutes or less.

“I was shocked, to be honest with you,” said Zachary Kozak, whose Ram 1500 was taken from his driveway on a snowy morning in early January. Video shows a pair of men disable the horn on the truck, and as its lights flash silently, access an onboard computer before driving away seven minutes later.

“They came in knowing what they wanted and knew exactly what they were doing,” Kozak said.

He was frustrated because he believed he had taken reasonable security precautions, including using security cameras and keeping his key fob in a faraday pouch, which blocks signals — but it happened anyway.

“Car manufacturers need to do more,” he said.

In recent weeks, police have issued warnings about a rash of thefts of Ram trucks in particular in Guelph, Waterloo, Brantford and South Simcoe, amid a major surge in car thefts of all types.

In Toronto, the first two weeks of 2023 saw 453 vehicle thefts reported, a 48 per cent increase over the same period last year — an amount that surged to 32 a day.

In 2022, Toronto Police reported 9,594 vehicles stolen, compared to 6601 the previous year. Police have responded with major projects like Project Touchdown, which seized 200 vehicles, and intercepted illegal guns and drugs, returning some $17 million from allegedly organized criminals.

The increase has been widely felt in many parts of the country, said Staff Sgt Dave Phillips of the South Simcoe Police Service.

“It appears the thieves have become very sophisticated. These vehicles have more modern comfort features that us as drivers enjoy and it appears that these thieves have found a way to manipulate that piece of technology in their favour,” he said.

The tech tricks are one of several employed by thieves who have traded a crowbar for portable devices that can access a car through its onboard diagnostic port and reprogram it so that it recognizes a new key — the approach that appears to have worked with Kozak’s truck.

Another method is a relay attack, where thieves approach someone’s door with a wire designed to sense the signal from a key fob, amplify it, and trick the car into believing the owner’s key is inside the vehicle so it can be started.

A video from the York Regional Police Service shows a man in a jumpsuit walking towards the door with his arms outstretched — within moments, a car engine can be heard starting up and he darts away.

Some Kias and Hyundais were so easy to steal that an American class action lawsuit claims that it became a challenge on the social media site TikTok.

“The Kia challenge,” said Buffalo Police Department Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia last year. “They are easy, unfortunately, to steal.”

Cybersecurity expert Cladiu Popa told CTV News it’s time that car companies defend these like a series of cyberattacks, and add measures that can defeat them, as well as infrastructure that can nimbly defeat future attacks, just like how computer operating systems are constantly downloading patches.

“One of the key issues today is manufacturers are not keeping up with security vulnerabilities. That much is clear,” Popa said.

Some measures that have proven successful in the computer realm are passwords and dual authentication, he said, and car companies need to be thinking in that way.

“These are computers on wheels,” he said.

Stellantis, which makes the Ram, said it’s rolling out a new suite of security measures that will make it harder to clone key fobs and also include a feature that allows the vehicle owner to require a passcode for the vehicle to go faster than a certain speed.

Those measures are already in place for the Charger and the Challenger models, as every company attempts to improve features for what can be diverse and varied platforms on each car.

“We use industry standard technology. As with other vehicle features, we are engaged in continuous product improvement,” Stellantis said in a statement.

Those measures have yet to be imposed on the Ram model, which could explain why thieves appear to be targeting that model around Ontario.

Security shouldn’t be optional, said Kozak, who doesn’t want other vehicle owners to watch their cars drive away without them.

“I feel car manufacturers should do more,” he said.