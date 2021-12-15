New trustees appointed by TVDSB to fill two vacancies
CTV News London Reporter
Daryl Newcombe
With no fanfare, the Thames Valley District School Board voted unanimously to appoint two new trustees during a meeting on Tuesday evening.
Laura Gonzalez and Sherri Moore were chosen from seventeen applicants who were recently interviewed by board trustees.
They replace Jake Skinner who resigned last week, and long-time trustee Joyce Bennett who retired in October.
Both Gonzalez and Moore have ties to Western University.
Gonzalez works as a community research coordinator at the Western University’s Brain and Mind Institute.
Moore is employed as an administrative coordinator at Western University’s Schulich School of Dentistry
The new trustees will each represent Wards 7,8,9,10, and 13 in London until the end of the term in fall 2022.
