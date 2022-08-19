New TV production taking advantage of $8M in Sask. grant program funding

A new television production will be filmed in Saskatchewan with funding from a provincial grant program.

King of Killers (the series) will begin filming this fall at the John Hopkins Regina Soundstage.

The show is based on an upcoming feature film of the same name set to be released in 2023. King of Killers, the series, tells the story of a group of international assassins who are contracted to take out the most dangerous killer in the world, a news release from the province said.

The total funds for the Creative Saskatchewan Feature Film and Television Production Grant Program increased from $2 million to $10 million, in the 2022-23 provincial budget.

The King of Killers project will be getting $8 million from the grant program.

“I think this is the beginning of the next chapter for us as a province, as a creative industry in this province,” said Anand Ramayya, producer for Karma Films.

The province said that amount surpasses a current funding threshold of $5 million, which is allowed if it means securing a project that would have a significant and positive impact on the local economy.

"We're thrilled to be able to support productions like these that cast a wide net in terms of positive economic-ripple effects to our province," CEO of Creative Saskatchewan Erin Dean said in a release. "With an estimated spend of over $20 million on local labour, goods and services, this boost of activity in our film and television sector puts us on the map and strengthens our industry for future opportunities."

There will be 90 production days in Saskatchewan and 120 days of post-production work in the province, according to Creative Sask.

About 18 provincial performers and 100 provincial crew members will be hired for the production.

“I’ve got three other films that I want to do so can I do them right after. That’s my plan. I want to bring more. I want to produce more here,” said Alain Moussi, lead actor and film producer.