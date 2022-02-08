New TV series Reginald the Vampire filming in Saanich, B.C.

The intersection of Glanford and Vanalman avenues in Saanich, B.C., is home to a new restaurant called the "Slushy Shack." The brightly coloured building is actually a film set for a TV series that started shooting in Victoria late last fall.

Reginald the Vampire stars Jacob Batalon, the actor best known for his role as Ned Leeds in the latest Spider-Man movies, including Homecoming (2017), Far From Home (2019), and No Way Home (2021).

The new 10-part dramedy has been adapted from Johnny B. Truant’s comic book series, Fat Vampire. The series comes from writer and executive producer Harley Peyton.

Reginald the Vampire tells the story of Reginald Baskin, played by Batalon, who finds himself an unwelcome member of a world of fit, beautiful and self-obsessed vampires.

Baskin is an unlikely hero who has to navigate several obstacles; the girl he loves but can’t be with; a bully manager at work; and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead.

Fortunately, Baskin discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own.

The show is described as having a lot of heart with just enough blood.

People living and working around the Slushy Shack seemed to like the building's new look on Monday.

“It’s an interesting transition from the gas station that was there before," said one resident out walking his dog. “It seems to be a natural fit. It’s a little excitement for the neighbourhood.”

“It looks good but there’s no insides, that’s the problem,” said a Red Barn Market employee who was out for a walk out on his break. He said there has been lots of inquires about the bright yellow polka-dot building.

“All I was told was that it’s vampire-related and that they need my car,” said Maya Berglof, who loaned her car to the film set. “It’s an '80s vehicle, it’s pretty rare, and it’s a stock vehicle, as well.”

The convertible Mustang will be on set outside the restaurant for the whole week. Berglof said she was flagged down last fall by the show's set director.

“They were really excited when they stopped me and found it,” she said. “I named it ‘Flopsy’ because the roof comes down.”

Filming will continue until March with a release date later this year.

Other actors in the series include Em Haine, Mandela Van Peebles, Savannah Basley, Aren Buchholz, Georgia Waters and Jordan Strandlund.

Reginald the Vampire is produced by Great Pacific Media Inc., Modern Story Company and December Films.