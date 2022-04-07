New 'ultra-affordable' airline launches out of Toronto Pearson next week
A new “ultra-affordable” airline is launching service to and from Toronto Pearson Airport next week.
Lynx Airline, which launched in Canada for the first time this year, offers flight services to and from St. John’s, Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Vancouver, Winnipeg and, now, Toronto.
Many of the one way flights within Canada are currently priced under $100 and some start as low as $39.
"We have a passionate team of flight attendants who can't wait to welcome our customers on board," Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx, said in a statement issued to coincide with Lynx’s Canadian launch.
“The entire Lynx team is counting down the days until we can take off and open the skies to Canadians, helping them re-connect with their favourite people and places,” she said.
Lynx services its routes with a fleet of Boeing 737 aircrafts, the company said.
To view Lynx’s flights out of Toronto Pearson Airport, click here.
