New University of Windsor study looks to tackle social isolation issues among 2SLGBTQIA+ cancer patients

New research from the University of Windsor shows those within the LGBTQ2S+ community bare a disproportionate cancer burden.

The Compassion Cancer Pride intervention project at the university is backed by a $30,000 grant and aims to improve care for those within the queer community.

The research began in January 2021 and has found many within the community face barriers in seeking cancer screening and have lower social support, leading to poorer outcomes.

A lead researcher on the project outlines discrimination and stigmatization within care systems can still hinder access to support.

“Social isolation and reluctance to seek preventative cancer care are some of the significant challenges faced by 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals during their cancer journeys,” said Dr. Kathy Pfaff, University of Windsor Nursing professor.

Wendi Nicholson with Windsor-Essex Pride believes progress is being made but says there are issues with isolation and trust.

"There's people that won't open up about their medical needs, where they stand with helping the 2SLGBTQIA community," Nicholson said.