New University of Windsor study looks to tackle social isolation issues among 2SLGBTQIA+ cancer patients
New research from the University of Windsor shows those within the LGBTQ2S+ community bare a disproportionate cancer burden.
The Compassion Cancer Pride intervention project at the university is backed by a $30,000 grant and aims to improve care for those within the queer community.
The research began in January 2021 and has found many within the community face barriers in seeking cancer screening and have lower social support, leading to poorer outcomes.
A lead researcher on the project outlines discrimination and stigmatization within care systems can still hinder access to support.
“Social isolation and reluctance to seek preventative cancer care are some of the significant challenges faced by 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals during their cancer journeys,” said Dr. Kathy Pfaff, University of Windsor Nursing professor.
Wendi Nicholson with Windsor-Essex Pride believes progress is being made but says there are issues with isolation and trust.
"There's people that won't open up about their medical needs, where they stand with helping the 2SLGBTQIA community," Nicholson said.
-
'Just like a war zone': Yellowknife residents describe evacuation route, community supportYellowknife residents describe scorched scenes and community support as they flee their city due to the threat of wildfires.
-
Hundreds of care home patients relocated due to Kelowna-area wildfiresHundreds of patients from care homes in the Kelowna area are being relocated due to the devastating wildfires burning in the region.
-
Yellowknife wildfire evacuees arrive in ManitobaEvacuees from the Northwest Territories have begun arriving in Winnipeg as their northern homes remain under a state of emergency.
-
Fire damages townhomes in Ottawa's Greenboro neighbourhoodEmergency crews responded to a call for a fire on Somero Private, in the Greenboro East neighbourhood, Saturday morning.
-
Cool weather doesn't dampen enthusiasm on opening night of Country ThunderThousands of country music fans didn't let a little drizzle get in their way Friday night at Fort Calgary.
-
'My daughter and I celebrated with champagne and balloons': Belle River woman wins $100KA mother and grandmother from Belle River is celebrating with her family after winning $100,000 during a recent Lotto Max draw.
-
Vancouver Island fire crews help battle flames in KelownaAs flames ravage the Kelowna area, forcing thousands to flee and destroying dozens of homes and counting, fire crews from Vancouver Island are rushing to help.
-
“It seems to be getting better and better every year”: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saint John hold 18th annual Big Book SaleThe event brings in over $20,000 for the non-profit organization, making it one of the most important fundraisers each year.
-