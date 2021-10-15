New vaccine app and QR code available to vaccinated Simcoe Muskoka residents
The province launched its enhanced app for vaccinated residents to download new QR codes to show proof of immunization.
Starting Monday, all Ontarians who are double dosed can use the QR code that doesn't require internet to gain access to certain indoor settings, such as restaurants, theatres, and nightclubs.
How to use Ontario's new vaccine verification app and QR codes
The province said residents could take a screenshot of the vaccine verification to quickly show businesses the checkmark, person's name and date of birth.
Photo ID is still required with proof of vaccination.
A phone is not required to show vaccination proof. The government said residents with no access to a cell phone could still print their certificates.
Ontario's proof of vaccination program took effect on Sept. 22, requiring residents to show they had been double dosed with a COVID-19 vaccine before gaining entry to several businesses.
Residents can download QR codes using the province's online portal.
