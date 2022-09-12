New vaccine available as COVID-19 cases expected to surge

The new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine targeting both the original strain of the virus and the Omicron variant became available Monday for vulnerable Ontarians. It will be available for all adults later this month.

St. Thomas, Ont. delivery driver John Rey Villanueva says he’s had three COVID-19 vaccine doses so far — and he’s ready for the next.

“I’m working now in a factory and sometimes I have Skip the Dishes part-time, so I’m interacting with other people, so it’s better to be vaccinated,” he says.

The new Moderna bivalent booster shot is an adapted version of the original Moderna mRNA vaccine.

Those now eligible include:

Individuals aged 70 and over

Residents of long-term care homes, retirement homes, Elder Care Lodges and individuals living in other congregate settings that provide assisted-living and health services

First Nation, Inuit and Métis individuals and their non-Indigenous household members aged 18 and over

Moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals aged 12 and over

Pregnant individuals aged 18 and over

Health care workers aged 18 and over

All adults, 18 and older, will be eligible Sept. 26, but can begin scheduling appointments immediately.

Laura Anguish, program manager, COVID-19 response for Southwestern Public Health, says many people have been waiting for this particular vaccine.

“As the COVID virus has changed and morphed over time, so does the vaccine, similar to our flu influenza vaccine that needs to change as time goes on, as does this one,” she says.

But not everyone is in a rush to get the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.

St. Thomas senior Paul Bartley says he’s had COVID twice already, and has not been vaccinated at all.

“No, I’m not taking that one either,” he says of the new vaccine. “Too many people I know have gotten sick, so…I mean it’s just not very trusting. Anything that’s been made up all of a sudden that’s a cure, then the next one isn’t, then the next one isn’t.”

Middlesex-London Medical Officer of Health (MLHU) Dr. Alex Summers stresses that with fall coming, it’s important not to get complacent.

“People continue to get sick with COVID and we continue to see outbreaks in long-term care homes and retirement homes,” says Summers. “Fortunately the severity has been blunted because so many people are vaccinated. But COVID is still here. And we will see surges of COVID activity this fall as people start to congregate in indoor settings.”

In Middlesex-London, walk-ins are still welcome for first and second doses, but the new bivalent dose is by appointment only.

For Southwestern Public Health, all vaccine clinics are by appointment only as of Monday.

It’s recommended that people wait six months between doses, but three months is the minimum.

Those who are eligible can receive booster doses of the bivalent vaccine at the health unit’s Western Fair Agriplex and Caradoc Community Centre mass vaccination clinics. The bivalent vaccine is also available at the MLHU's community COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Appointments are required to receive a dose of bivalent vaccine at these locations, and can be booked online or by calling 226-289-3560.

— With files from CTV News London's Kristylee Varley