New video outlines kids vaccination process at Windsor mass vaccination site
Windsor Regional Hospital, the City of Windsor, and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit have released a new video aimed at helping younger kids and their families understand the process of getting vaccinated at the local mass vaccination clinic.
The new video is called “Getting Your Child Vaccinated - Kids 5-11”. It takes viewers on a three-minute journey through the COVID-19 Vaccination Centre at Devonshire Mall.
The locally-produced video provides tips for parents and kids on how to prepare at home (such as what to wear), to the arrival at the vaccination centre, through the registration process, the vaccination itself, and the post-vaccination process.
“The easy-to-follow video guide is aimed at reducing anxiety and any fear of the unknown about getting this important vaccination from our friendly and courteous staff,” said a news release from the hospital.
Health officials are encouraging residents to watch and share the video to help alleviate the concerns and questions of kids and parents throughout Windsor and Essex County.
