New video shows suspect attempting to set fire to Hamilton place of worship on successive nights

Hamilton police have released new video footage showing a suspect who attempted to torch a place of worship twice in the span of less than 24 hours.

The attempted arsons took place at a Jehovah's Witnesses facility on Delaware Avenue on the nights of Aug. 4 and Aug. 5.

In the first incident at around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 4, police say that the suspect spray painted the exterior of the building and then proceeded to set a fire beside a rear door. Police say that the same suspect then returned to the building at around 9:30 p.m. the following night, this time setting a fire near its front entrance.

The video footage released by police captures both arson attempts.

In it the suspect can be seen approaching the building on foot while carrying a bag.

He then sets the bag down and lights it on fire before running away.

In the second incident, a large flare up can be seen as the suspect lights the bag on fire and quickly steps back away from the flames.

Police say that they are appealing to nearby residents and businesses to review surveillance footage from the nights in question.

The suspect is described as a white male, of average height and weight who is clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the Hockey Canada logo, as well as dark pants and dark shoes.