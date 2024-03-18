New video shows suspects slashing tires, spray painting vehicles in Toronto’s west end
A new video released by Toronto police shows two suspects allegedly slashing tires in Toronto’s Corso Italia area.
In it two people, dressed in what appear to be grey sweat suits, are seen in an alleyway allegedly damaging at least two of three parked vehicles before running away. The air leaving the vehicles’ slashed tires can be heard in the footage.
This follows a release issued over the weekend by police that asked for the public’s help to identify two suspects who allegedly slashed tired and spray painted numerous in the early morning hours during the week of March 11. The vandalism happened near St. Clair Avenue West and Dufferin Street.
Anyone with information, including video or dashcam footage, is asked to contact police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Police have also issued a QR code to submit footage through.
-
B.C. funds 2,000 new affordable homes for renters in Metro VancouverSeventeen new housing projects are set to add nearly 2,000 new affordable homes for renters in Metro Vancouver through British Columbia's community housing fund.
-
-
Sask. couple adds personality and character to forgotten driftwoodA retired Melfort couple is taking their unique hobby all around the province with the help of their family.
-
'Our health-care system is failing,' says family of partially paralyzed man taken to motel instead of long-term care facilityThe family of an Edmonton man who suffered a stroke is "very frustrated" with the province after he was taken to a motel instead of a long-term care facility when he was released from hospital.
-
Petition to rename Highway 400 for Canadian music legend Gordon LightfootA petition to rename Highway 400 after Canadian music legend Gordon Lightfoot is rapidly gaining support online.
-
As wildfire season nears, northern Ont. township calls for better preparationIn the wake of last summer’s devastating wildfires, a northern Ontario mayor is calling on the federal and provincial governments to be better prepared this summer.
-
Lethbridge gardeners preparing for potentially dry summerIn a matter of weeks, gardens across Lethbridge and southern Alberta will start to bloom.
-
Orioles score eight runs in final three innings to top Jays 13-8 in pre-season playColton Cowser and Tyler Nevin both homered in the seventh inning to kick-start a late Baltimore run as the Orioles earned a 13-8 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday in pre-season action.
-
Ukrainian with nowhere to go robbed at Toronto airportA Ukrainian newcomer was robbed of almost all his belongings while he spent three days in Toronto Pearson Airport.