New visitor restrictions now in effect at Collingwood hospital

Changes to the visitor policy at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (CGMH) are now in effect.

In a press release on Friday, the hospital announced that the designated visitor policy would be rolled back on Monday from Phase 3 to Phase 2a to 'protect its patients, employees and physicians.'

Under the new restrictions, fully vaccinated designated visitors will be allowed one visitor per patient for the following conditions:

End of life including MAID and stillbirth

Childbirth

Major surgery

Critical illness/life-altering diagnosis

Emergency department patients

Significant developmental, intellectual disability/cognitive impairment/unable to effectively communicate

Long stay patients

Additionally, all current visitors age 12 and older must show proof of vaccination.

