New visitor restrictions now in effect at Collingwood hospital

Changes to the visitor policy at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (CGMH) are now in effect.

In a press release on Friday, the hospital announced that the designated visitor policy would be rolled back on Monday from Phase 3 to Phase 2a to 'protect its patients, employees and physicians.'

Under the new restrictions, fully vaccinated designated visitors will be allowed one visitor per patient for the following conditions:

  • End of life including MAID and stillbirth
  • Childbirth
  • Major surgery
  • Critical illness/life-altering diagnosis
  • Emergency department patients
  • Significant developmental, intellectual disability/cognitive impairment/unable to effectively communicate
  • Long stay patients

Additionally, all current visitors age 12 and older must show proof of vaccination.

With files from CTV's Dana Roberts

