New Walmart fulflillment centre north of Calgary expected to open n the fall
A massive Walmart fulfillment centre will be built in the High Plains Industrial Park, east of CrossIron Mills, and is expected to create hundreds of jobs throughout construction and when the building is operational.
The high-tech facility, located at 10 Lowes Road in Rocky View County, just north of Calgary city limits, is scheduled to open in September.
The 430,000 square foot warehouse will, according to Walmart Canada, serve as a Western Canada delivery hub for "millions of customer orders" and improve product availability for online and in-store shoppers.
Additional details are expected to be released on Monday at the official announcement of the facility at the site. Premier Jason Kenney, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation Doug Schweitzer and Walmart Canada's president and CEO are slated to attend the announcement.
The Walmart fulfillment centre will not be the largest in the area. Amazon constructed a 600,000 square foot distribution centre in Rocky View County, west of the Walmart site, that opened in 2018.
-
WRHA warns of text-based scam offering $100 to vaccinated ManitobansThe Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is warning Manitobans about a text-based scam it says purports to offer people money for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Calgary Stampeders get their closeup on NBC sitcom recalling movie star's CFL daysThe Calgary Stampeders were ready for prime time this week.
-
Winnipeg police concerned for missing man living with dementiaWinnipeg police issued a Silver Alert Friday night as the service requested help from the public to find a missing man who they said lives with dementia.
-
Sudbury doctors pen letter calling for Laurentian greenspace to be preservedDoctors from Health Sciences North in Sudbury have written an open letter stressing the importance of Laurentian University's greenspace.
-
Bakery sees big business bump following complaint about naughty cookieNormally, complaints are bad for business, but Punk Rock Pastries in Burnaby just proved there's often no such thing as bad press.
-
Demand surges for passports as COVID-19 rules relaxWith COVID-19 restrictions easing, more people are wanting to travel. With the resumption of travel, Service Canada is experiencing an increase in passport applications across the country.
-
With surging inflation, how do current prices compare to Alberta's last oil boom?As the price of transportation, groceries, and housing continues to pressure Albertans' budgets, one economist says our cost of living for some expenses is actually less than it was back during the last oil boom in 2007.
-
Raw B.C. oysters associated with jump in norovirus cases, health officials warnHealth officials are warning the public about an increase in norovirus cases that's been associated with eating raw B.C. oysters.
-
Rosy outlook for Ontario's mining sectorA new report from the Ontario Mining Association (OMA) called the 'State of the Mining Sector' is forecasting a rosy outlook for the industry.