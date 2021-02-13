Newly installed yellow warning lights are giving drivers in two high collision areas in the city advance notice to come to a stop.

The lights will start flashing seven seconds before the lights change from green to amber.

They have gone up northbound on Lagimodière Boulevard at Regent Avenue West, and Eastbound Bishop Grandin Boulevard at St. Mary's Road.

"It will warn drivers as they are approaching this light that it's about to change. And it's definitely one of the higher concerning intersections in the city based on traffic, that this addition will help support a more safe transit through the area," said Transcona Councilor Shawn Nason.

The locations were identified in a 2020 report as being having an urgent need for safety warning lights. There are 11 other city locations with the advanced warning lights.

"We have a lot of collisions at this intersection. We've added some time on the light cycles from the amber to red. This is just another thing to make more safe moving around the city," said Nason.

The cost of the two new lights is around $38,000.