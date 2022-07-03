New Wasaga Beach sign vandalized one week after it was unveiled

New signs unveiled in Wasaga Beach last week have already been vandalized.

The Town of Wasaga Beach posted photos of the sign Sunday morning after the sign at Area 1 was sprayed with graffiti overnight.

By the afternoon, the sign was cleaned up.

Nina Bifolchi, Mayor of Wasaga Beach, says the act is still disheartening.

"It's unfortunate, but we're moving on, and it's all cleaned up," Bilfolchi says.

Bilfolchi is hoping those who vandalized the sign come forward.

In a post on Twitter, the Town says the sign was being monitored by security footage.

"The Town employs a significant network of security cameras in the beachfront area, and these run around the clock covering numerous vantage points," the post said.

The Town plans on turning the footage over to police for the investigation.

Anyone with any information can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.