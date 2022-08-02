New Wasaga school and community centre to share a roof

A new school in the new Sunnidale Trails subdivision is expected to open next fall.

Just down the hall, however, a public community facility will share space through a council-approved partnership with the Simcoe County District School Board.

The town’s portion of the build has jumped from $1.5 million to $1.7 million since the planning began due to COVID-19-related increased construction costs.

The Sunnidale Subdivision plans for 2,750 units once the entire build is complete.

Approximately one-quarter of those units are draft-plan approved for Pacific Homes including 444 singles and semis, 100 towns and 60 apartments. The complete Sunnidale Trails subdivision plans call for another 1,639 singles and semis, 376 townhouses and 131 more apartment units to be built.

The as-yet-unnamed elementary school will share space with the community centre, which is permitted to use the centre during off-school periods.

The joint-use elements include the main lobby, washrooms, multi-purpose room, kitchenette, double gym with a wood floor, and a portable stage system.

Director of recreation, events and facilities Chris Roos advised council the project is now ready for tender, and he expects the new school will open in the fall of 2023.