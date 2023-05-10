New water feature under construction at Alberta legislature grounds
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Karyn Mulcahy
The former wading pool at the Alberta legislature has now been ripped up, and construction is underway on a new pool.
The work is part of a $20-million upgrade to the pools and walkways on the grounds.
As part of the upgrades, Albertans had the option to vote for one of three new water features for the space.
The dome fountain, reflecting, and wading pools have been closed to the public since 2020 because of COVID-19 and mechanical system issues.
They were originally built in the 1970s.
Construction on the new water feature is expected to be completed in 2024.
-
Three Hills RCMP seek possibly armed suspect for conspiracy to commit murderMounties north of Calgary are looking for a man wanted for conspiracy to commit murder, and say he is considered armed and dangerous.
-
Man wanted for murder in central Alberta may be 'armed and dangerous': RCMPRCMP are asking the public for help finding a suspect they believe may be "armed and dangerous" following the killing of a man in central Alberta.
-
Alfa Romeo impounded after going 142 km/h above the speed limit on B.C. highwayAn American driver recently had his Alfa Romeo impounded after being clocked going 262 km/h on a B.C. highway, according to authorities.
-
Inquiry into combative sports in Edmonton wraps upAn inquiry into the death of an Edmonton athlete wrapped up Wednesday.
-
Hovercraft temporarily ashore on a Nanaimo beach drawing a crowdSince Saturday, a hovercraft has been ashore at Departure Bay beach in Nanaimo, causing quite the curiosity from onlookers.
-
Early season B.C. heat wave: High health risk for parts of Metro VancouverA late spring heat wave already anticipated to be record-breaking is expected to push the mercury into potentially dangerous territory for those with risk factors in Metro Vancouver as doctors warn hospitals are already “on red alert.”
-
B.C. women can get mammograms starting at 40, so why aren’t they?This week a U.S. health panel changed its mammogram recommendation to begin 10 years sooner. It's something that is already happening in B.C., but few are accessing.
-
'I think we're in trouble': Business community concerned about B.C. minimum wage hikeB.C. is set to increase its minimum wage on June 1 to $16.75, making it the second highest in Canada. Some say the near seven per cent increase could be devastating for businesses already struggling with high costs.
-
Maple Leafs down Panthers to avoid sweep and force Game 5The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Florida Panthers in Game 4 on Wednesday night, keeping their season alive.