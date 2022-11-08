New water strategy in Manitoba to focus more on conservation, Indigenous inclusion

For the first time in nearly two decades, the province has announced a new water management strategy, with the vision putting emphasis on conserving and protecting water.

"For too long in this province we have treated water as a liability instead of an asset," said Ray Bouchard, who is part of the Manitoba Business Council.

The blueprint for the new approach says the province needs to reduce water use with methods such as decreasing water intensity in a processing plant, using water efficient appliances and capturing rain.

It also mentions the potential for water pricing structures.

The province says the strategy is based on consultation with several sectors including industry and agriculture and it includes pledges to protect drinking water sources such as wells and reduce nutrient loads to waterways such as Lake Winnipeg, which can cause algae blooms.

"Farmers want to do more with less, that's the nature of their business, that is how they've been operating their farms for generations," said Brenna Mahoney, the general manager of Keystone Agricultural Producers.

The strategy also includes a mention of infrastructure, from dams to water treatment plants.

It says climate change is expected to put additional stress on aging facilities during extreme weather events, so infrastructure spending should be prioritized to best protect people and the environment while building sewer and water capacity and fostering economic development.

"Municipalities, all 137 of them, are anxious to get going on this. They know how important it is, particularly the City of Winnipeg," said Jeff Wharton, the minister of Environment, Climate and Parks.

Despite the plan, the province did not announce how it will be achieved and which recommendations will be implemented. It's coming later in what it's calling an action plan.

"We want to hear from all Manitobans about what they want to see in an action plan," said Premier Heather Stefanson.

Indigenous communities will be part of the consultation and the strategy has a section saying the province will engage with Indigenous communities to learn from them and address needs.

The province says the action plan will be released in the spring.