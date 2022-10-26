New Waterloo regional police chief to be appointed Thursday

Waterloo Regional Police Service will soon have its permanent leader.

The chief of police is set to be appointed at a Thursday board meeting, according to the agenda.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. with a closed session first before moving on to the appointment.

In April, then-chief Bryan Larkin announced he would be retiring from the service in July. It was later confirmed he was hired by the RCMP as Deputy Commissioner, Specialized Policing Services.

In May, it was announced regional police staff superintendent John Goodman would take over as interim police chief.

At the time, police say executive search firm Boyden Canada was hired to conduct a nationwide search for new police chief candidates.