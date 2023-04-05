New way to dispose of your waste at Masonville food court

If you’ve been to the food court at Masonville Mall in London recently, you may have noticed a new way of clearing off your tray.

Guests who have finished their meals can bring a tray to the sorting station where trained staff will separate materials, effectively diverting food waste from landfills.

The new “low-waste dining halls” feature two main components, a sorting station and advanced organic composter.

According to Cadillac Fairview, the parent company of Masonville Mall, the low-waste dining halls are a proactive response to combating waste ahead of the projected Ontario organics landfill bans and Canada Zero Plastic Waste ban in 2030.

The sorting stations are constructed from 95 per cent recycled plastic, 85 per cent recycled metal and 65 per cent recycled quartz.