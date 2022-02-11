New website in Timmins lists top reasons to move to the city

At one time, people had to flip open an Ontario road map to locate Timmins, but a new website makes it more convenient to pinpoint the city and what it has to offer.

The Timmins Economic Development Corporation just launched the website, MovetoTimmins.ca, to use as a marketing tool.

“We’re hoping to reach folks who might not be 100 per cent happy with the situation that they’re living in at the moment," said Madison Mizzau, a community development consultant at the Timmins and Economic Development Corporation (TEDC).

"Their minds are open to considering new possibilities."

Mizzau said the TEDC wants to be clear about how Timmins gives people the chance to create the lives they've always wanted and has created a Top 10 list, pitching the pros about living there.

“We felt that we really narrowed it down to the ones that somebody from outside of Timmins would really consider so things like jobs," she said.

"We have a lot of jobs that are available right now across different management levels, we have a lot of great outdoor recreational opportunities."

Jenn Samson said she's enjoying living in Timmins. She moved to the city from the East Coast for a job as an environmental engineer.

“It's been a good move," said Samson.

"We went hiking a lot in the fall. Like I got here in September and they had a really nice fall here and then the snow hit and it’s a little bit different than Nova Scotia. It’s very cold but, but if you have the right layers and you’re prepared, you’re fine.”

Samson said a website like MoveToTimmins.ca would have saved her some time when it came to making her decision.

“I remember doing so much research 'cause I wanted to make sure I was going to enjoy it here," she said.

"But it’s got a really easy design, it’s really pleasing to look at (and) it’s got everything I was looking for at the time."

The website also provides information on things such as becoming an entrepreneur, neighbourhoods and links to news websites. The health, education and entertainment sectors are also featured and it also points out if one needs to get away, there's an airport in the city.