New Western scholarship honours alumnus and football supporter

Western University is remembering one of their own by honouring them with a new scholarship.

Jeff Fischer was a family man, community fundraiser, businessman, and a proud Western alumnus.

“He was a genuinely great guy, a giver, selfless in so many ways, always willing to help anytime you needed something. ‘Fisch’ was always there ready to give a hand,” said Greg Marshall, Mustangs’ football coach and long-time friend of Fischer.

Fischer passed away in October of 2022 after battling cancer. At the time, he was a business manager for NHL star Logan Couture and Olympic decathlon gold medalist Damien Warner.

For years, we was the strength and conditioning coach for the Mustangs’ football team.

Now, they’re honouring him with a new scholarship that will be awarded to a player who, like Fischer, gives back to the community.

“We’re going to give out this award to someone who we believe is an outstanding student athlete. A student who has some of the same attributes that ‘Fisch’ had,” said Marshall. “[Being] caring, giving, selfless, those types of players. We really believe it’ll have a huge impact, [and be a] really great legacy for what Jeff did for our football program and the community in London.”

If you want to help contribute to the Jeff Fischer Memorial Football Award, you can visit their website.