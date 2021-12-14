New Westminster, B.C. man faces charges in fatal August collision west of Calgary

A New Westminster, B.C. man faces multiple charges in relation to a multi-vehicle collision that killed two people and injured three others.

The incident took place Aug. 11, when a semi, two vans and a car collided around 11:30 a.m. on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary.

Investigators said the incident was initiated by an eastbound cube van that crossed over into westbound lanes and crashed head-on into a car.

A semi driving behind the car was unable to stop and rear-ended the vehicle, which led to another westbound cube van driving into the back of the semi.

Two people, a 75-year-old and 78-year-old couple from Invermere were pronounced dead on scene and three others transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Following a lengthy investigation, 50-year-old New Westminster resident, Christopher Raymond Boucha, faces the following charges:

· Two counts of criminal negligence causing death;

· Two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm;

· Two counts of dangerous driving causing death; and

· Two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-932-2211. Anonymous callers can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.

With files from Ryan White, CTV News