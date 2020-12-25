While a care centre in New Westminster says one of its COVID-19 outbreaks is over, its local health authority says a new outbreak has been declared in another part of the facility.

On Thursday, Fraser Health said the Queen's Park Care Centre's outbreak in the long-term care area is over. However, evidence of COVID-19 transmission has since been reported in the facility's rehabilitation unit and eight people have now tested positive for the disease.

"This outbreak is limited to the rehabilitation unit, which is temporarily closed to admissions," Fraser Health said in a news release.

"At this time, it does not appear that the cases in the long term care unit and the rehabilitation unit are connected, and the units operate separately."

The health authority said precautions were implemented immediately, including enhanced cleaning and contact tracing.

"Fraser Health has notified all patients on the affected unit about the outbreak, and in addition, have informed the families of patients who are unable to share this information," the news release said.

In October, the care centre announced a staff member at the long-term care facility had tested positive for the disease.

As of Thursday, there were 32 outbreaks in assisted living, long-term care homes and seniors' rental buildings across the Fraser Health region.