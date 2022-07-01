New Westminster closing boardwalk as Fraser River rises

The City of New Westminster is closing the wooden portion of its Quayside boardwalk due to rising water levels in the Fraser River.

A statement on the city's website Friday indicates that the boardwalk will be closed for public use from the Westminster Savings Building at Tenth Street westward to the rail bridge beginning on Saturday.

"Please use the concrete pathway as an alternate route," the city's statement reads.

A high streamflow advisory has been in place for the lower Fraser River for several weeks, as a colder-than-average spring led to more snowpack and delayed melting in the mountains.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre issues high streamflow advisories when river levels are expected to rise rapidly, but no major flooding is expected.

"Given the elevated water levels, the City of New Westminster is urging residents to remain aware and use caution when around the Fraser River shoreline, in particular, Quayside, Port Royal, Braid Industrial Area, Sapperton Landing and other exposed and low-lying areas adjacent to the Fraser or Brunette rivers," the city said. "Please keep pets out of and away from fast-moving water."

New Westminster also warned residents and visitors that below-ground parking areas adjacent to the river "may experience minor flooding or seepage" while water levels are high.

"Residents and strata representatives are responsible for monitoring their parking areas, particularly those that contain electrical rooms, mechanical rooms, and equipment in case of flooding," the city said. "Affected residents may wish to consider alternate parking arrangements for vehicles during this period."

The city did not say when it expected the boardwalk to reopen, but promised to continue monitoring the situation and providing updates on its website and social media.

With river levels forecast to remain high for several more days, hundreds of properties in the Fraser Valley have been placed on evacuation alert, as has Barnston Island near Pitt Meadows.