New Westminster nurse who called and met with former patient's parents gets 2-day registration suspension

A nurse in New Westminster has had their registration suspended for two days as a consequence for contacting and meeting with a former patient’s parents.

Gurpreet Sandhu has entered a consent agreement with the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives over practice issues dating back to March 2022, according to a notice posted online Wednesday.

The disciplinary action is related to Sandhu “contacting the parents of a former patient by way of a telephone number listed in a newspaper article, agreeing to meet them to discuss the former patient, and breaching the privacy of patients on the inpatient psychiatric unit by meeting with the parents in a common area of the unit,” according to the BCCNM.

As a result, the college says Sandhu has voluntarily agreed to a suspension of their nursing registration for two days, a public reprimand, and to undergo remedial education in ethics, privacy and boundaries.