New Westminster Pier Park reopens 6 months after massive fire
Pier Park in New Westminster has reopened six months after a massive fire tore through it.
People were already checking out the space Friday morning with kids in tow, enjoying a brand new playground.
There are also new pedestrian walkways installed.
The park was significantly damaged last September in a pier fire that burned for 12 days.
The blaze destroyed the giant W statue in the park, among other things.
A man was charged with arson-related offences in connection to the fire.