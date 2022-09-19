There’s a new Wiarton Willie in South Bruce Peninsula.

The town has announced the arrival of a new albino groundhog that will make its first prediction in 2023.

“We’ve been waiting quite some time for Willie to come home! It’s such a relief to have our albino buddy back in Wiarton again” said Mayor Janice Jackson.

Prediction morning is held each year on Groundhog Day and the festival events will be held on Sat. Feb. 4.

According to a release, the groundhog that made the 2022 prediction will take a backseat in 2023 and remain an ever so spoiled understudy.