New wildfire evacuation order south of Kamloops, B.C., downgraded to alert

An evacuation order for nearly 100 properties south of Kamloops, B.C., has been downgraded to an evacuation alert thanks to unexpected rainfall.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District ordered the evacuations Wednesday afternoon, citing a "wildfire event located in the vicinity of Napier Lake," about 30 kilometres south of Kamloops.

About an hour later, officials replaced the order with an alert, meaning the residents can remain at home but must be prepared to flee at a moment's notice.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said the blaze, which was discovered the same day, is estimated to be about 25 hectares in size. The cause is still under investigation.

The evacuation alert applies to 96 properties in electoral areas "J," "I," and "M," also known as Copper Desert Country, Grasslands and Beautiful Nicola Valley-North. Affected properties are located at the following addresses:

8420 to 8588 Fraser Road

80 to 200 Golden Quill Trail

7085 to 7745 Highway 5A

11425 Kamloops-Merritt Highway 5A

8745 to 8805 Long Lake Road

8165 to 8895 Old Kamloops Road

7630 to 7650 Raven Ridge Road

6465 to 8145 Trapp Lake Road

16 to 72 Windy Way

Other properties identified on a provided map

The B.C. Wildfire Service said six firefighters and three helicopters have been dispatched to battle the Napier Lake blaze, but that air tankers have "completed their action on the fire for today."

There have already been 756 fires reported across the province so far this year, including 120 this week alone. That includes 199 wildfires that are currently active in B.C.

The recent record-breaking heat wave paired with a drier-than-average June have set the stage for "very large fire growth" this month, according to a seasonal outlook released this week.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an #EvacuationOrder in the vicinity of Napier Lake that is threatening structures and the safety of residents for 96 properties due to a current #bcwildfirehttps://t.co/NzgEWthUmc pic.twitter.com/bvZ3O0fgHX