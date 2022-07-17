New wildfire in Sudbury district

The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry confirmed a new wildfire in the northeast region late Saturday afternoon.

Sudbury 22, started shortly after 10:30 a.m. July 16, is the only active wildfire in the northeast region. The fire is currently 0.8 hectares and is being held. The fire is just east of Spider Lake or two kilometres west of Washagami Lake.

An active fires in our region can me monitored on the ministry’s interactive fire map.