New wildfires confirmed in the Northeast Region

The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry confirmed two new wildfires in the northeast region Friday evening.

Wawa 5 began just after 6 p.m. Aug. 12 and is approximately 1 hectare in size. The fire west of Esnagi Lake is not under control.

Chapleau 13 started just before 6:30 p.m. Aug. 12 and is less than 0.2 hectares. The fire south of Ochik is being held.

The only other active fire in the Northeast Region is Timmins 11. Confirmed Thursday shortly before 6:30 p.m., according to the MNDMNRF it is a 4.5-hectare fire located three kilometres east of Kenogamassi Lake and six kilometres west of Latimer Lake. It is also not under control.

“The current fire hazard is moderate to high across the region. Pembroke, Timmins, Cochrane, and Hearst are showing a high fire hazard,” the ministry confirmed in a release Friday.

Real time updates on fire conditions across the province can be viewed on the ministry’s interactive fire map.