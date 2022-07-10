New wildfires reported in northeast region
Daniel Bertrand
The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry confirmed a new wildfire in the northeast region late Saturday afternoon.
The new fire is outside of the Sudbury district in the Wawa district.
Wawa 3 is located approximately 2 kilometres west of the narrows of Wabatongushi Lake.
According to the MNDMNRF the fire measures 0.3 of a hectare and is not yet under control as of Sunday morning.
There are is only one other active wildfire in the region.
The Sault 10 fire is listed as under control and only 0.1 hectares in size.
For real time updates on fire hazardous across the province can be viewed on the ministry’s interactive fire map.
-
Co-op to close Mill Woods Town Centre location in 2023After eight years, the Mill Woods Town Centre Co-op will close its doors at the end of January 2023.
-
Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in rowBlue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana.
-
B.C. firefighters, support staff in Yukon to help battle wildfiresFirefighters and support staff from British Columbia have been deployed to Yukon to help battle two wildfires that are impacting travel on a major route.
-
Edmonton Catholic church with Indigenous traditions prepares for papal visitCultures collide each Sunday morning at Edmonton's Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples, with sage burning alongside candles and both hymns and Indigenous drumming resounding through congregations.
-
-
Bill Rock to withdraw from UCP leadership contestThe field of candidates campaigning to be Alberta's next premier and United Conservative Party leader will lose one runner.
-
Beauce Carnaval and Kinsmen Timmins celebrate 50 year-long partnershipBeauce Carnaval attracts a happy crowd from near and far and people of all ages, from barely walking to those who prefer to sit on the sidelines, go to the carnival for one reason or another.
-
1 dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes in Spray Lakes ReservoirRCMP are searching for two missing boaters last seen around 2 p.m. after their boat capsized Sunday afternoon in Spray Valley Provincial Park.
-
Ukrainian church holds picnic to say thank youThe sunny skies were the perfect backdrop on Sunday for the St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church picnic on the shores of Richard Lake.