New wildfires reported in northeast region

The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry confirmed a new wildfire in the northeast region late Saturday afternoon.

The new fire is outside of the Sudbury district in the Wawa district.

Wawa 3 is located approximately 2 kilometres west of the narrows of Wabatongushi Lake.

According to the MNDMNRF the fire measures 0.3 of a hectare and is not yet under control as of Sunday morning.

There are is only one other active wildfire in the region.

The Sault 10 fire is listed as under control and only 0.1 hectares in size.

For real time updates on fire hazardous across the province can be viewed on the ministry’s interactive fire map.