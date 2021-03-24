New Windsor-Essex mega hospital getting $9.8 million in provincial budget

The Ontario government is pledging $9.8 million toward the new Windsor-Essex mega hospital in its 2021-2022 budget.

The 9.8 million “will support the ongoing planning of a new regional hospital in Windsor-Essex, which will bring together acute care services in one location. By continuing to invest in health infrastructure and expansion, patients will be able to rely on high levels of care in their communities,” said the provincial document.

Windsor Regional Hospital officially took ownership of a 60-acre property for the proposed new regional acute care hospital in October of 2020, more than five years after the site was chosen.

The proposed site for the mega hospital is at the corner of County Rd. 42 and the 9th Concession.

“Premier Ford told us last August that he would ‘go in there … like an 800-pound gorilla’ to fight ‘tooth and nail’ for a new hospital for our community. The Premier kept his promise – and in doing so has made an unprecedented health care infrastructure commitment to this community that will benefit generations to come,” WRH President and CEO David Musyj said in a news release.

WRH officials say the funding will allow the hospital to move into Stage 2 of the five-stage capital planning process which includes the development of a Functional Program to offer a detailed description of how the new system will operate.

The program will include a look at staffing, space and equipment needs with a focus on workflow for patients.

“Building a new state-of the-art hospital for Windsor will be a game-changer for the community and the families that live there," Premier Doug Ford said. "I couldn’t be more proud to support this project with a nearly $10 million investment in planning, getting us one step closer to making this hospital a reality.”

Stage 2 is expected to take 24 months to complete.

“The hard work is just beginning,” Musyj said. “We look forward to getting going on our stage 2 development and moving ever closer to the first shovel digging into the ground at our new hospital site on Highway 42 in the near future. What COVID-19 has taught us … every day is valuable and time is of the essence.”

A lack of private rooms, poor ventilation that risks transmission and an ability to segregate areas of the current hospital facilities were all challenges highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic, WRH says.

“Windsor and Essex County residents have told us clearly and consistently that they want to see a shovel in the ground when it comes to this hospital project and the funding in today’s budget is a crucial step toward that momentous day,” said Essex County warden Gary McNamara.

“Our work to construct a modern hospitals system is far from over, but this funding provides significant momentum, taking the project from the theoretical to the possible and even probable.”

The County of Essex has passed three motions related to the need for a new hospital with each of the county’s seven municipalities affirming their support, a news release from the county says.

The release notes the county's 2021 budget put $5.8 million into a hospital reserve, bringing the total to nearly $25 million.

McNamara says the new hospital project will also help to strengthen the regional economy generating “more than 14,000 jobs over its lifetime” and more than $68 million in municipal taxes across the region.

“This project will provide for significant economic growth and diversification,” said McNamara. “It will attract to Windsor-Essex the best and brightest in the world of medicine and health care and it will attract more people and more families, fueling increased residential and commercial growth.”

