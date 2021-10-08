New Windsor HomeSense to host grand opening Tuesday

HomeSense will officially reopen its doors at its new location after the Thanksgiving weekend.

The retailer will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at its new home in the plaza at 4155 Walker Road in Unit 50.

“We are very excited about the grand opening of our new location in Windsor,” says Erin O’Brien, HomeSense Ssokesperson. “The HomeSense Windsor store will provide our customers who live and work in the area with the convenience, value, quality and brand name selection that HomeSense is known for. With new items arriving in-store daily, the store will offer shoppers an exciting destination with irresistible finds at exceptional prices."

The new location boasts 20,089 square feet to host its home décor and furniture collection. The store’s regular hours are Monday to Friday 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The new Windsor HomeSense will follow all new health protocols including cleaning regiments, required use of face masks, and encouraging social distancing at its stores.