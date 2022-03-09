New wings restaurant opening soon in Tecumseh

Windsor-Essex is getting a new chicken wings restaurant.

Wild Wing is set to open at 1655 Manning Road, near Amycroft Drive, in Tecumseh.

According to the Wild Wing website, the first location opened in 1999 in Sunderland, Ont.

The franchise has grown to over 100 restaurants across Canada. They are independently owned and franchised by local entrepreneurs. The menu features over 100 flavours of wings.

An opening date has not been set, but a social media post says it will be announced soon.

A post shared by Wild Wing Windsor (@wild_wing_windsor)