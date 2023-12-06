New Winnipegger wins $1 million lottery prize
A man who moved to Winnipeg last year in hopes of a safer future has now hit the jackpot after winning $1 million in the lottery.
“I am very happy to be in Canada,” said lottery winner Oleksii Shypylenko.
“And I’m excited to build a future here… now more than ever!”
Shypylenko came to Canada from Eastern Europe just over a year ago. His life-changing journey continued this year when he picked up the winning Aug. 16 LOTTO 6/49 ticket at Sam’s Food Fare on Garry Street.
He returned to the store late last month to check his tickets and couldn’t believe what happened next.
“I guess you could say I collect tickets,” he said in a news release.
“I don’t check them often, but I checked this one a few times because I couldn’t believe what I saw!”
Shypylenko doesn’t have specific plans for his jackpot yet, but said it will make life easier.
“A million dollars will make a lot of things better and less stressful for me,” he said. “I’m very grateful.”
Shypylenko is the fifth Manitoban to win $1 million from LOTTO 6/49’s Gold Ball Draw this year. His winning numbers were 29325338-01.
