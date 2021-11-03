New winter wheat logo to help consumers find Canadian-grown, sustainable products

Next time you're shopping for flour, cereal or other wheat products, you might notice a new label.

The new Habitat-Friendly Winter Wheat Ecolabel is aimed at helping consumers find environmentally-friendly products made using western Canadian winter wheat that provide critical habitat for Prairie wildlife.

The initiative was launched in partnership by Cereals Canada, Ducks Unlimited Canada and the Prairie Winter Wheat Growers.

“This program, it’s a win-win really for the whole value chain, from farmers all the way to food manufacturers who can compete and for consumers who can feel good about what they’re buying,” said Daniel Ramage, director of market access and trade policy with Cereals Canada.

Ramage said Ducks Unlimited Canada has researched the ways in which winter wheat can provide critical habitat for wildlife. The organization noticed that northern pintail duck populations declined due to habitat loss. Its research found that ducks nesting in winter wheat are 24 times more successful than those nesting in spring-sown cereals.

In addition to the environmental benefits, Ramage said companies stand to gain as well.

“Companies, whether they’re making flour or breads or even beverages like vodka, that can be made with winter wheat. We’re helping these companies compete and demonstrate their sustainability credentials when they use winter wheat as an input for their products,” he said.