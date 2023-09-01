New women's pro hockey team in Ottawa will play at TD Place

Ottawa's new professional women's hockey team will play its games at TD Place this season.

The Professional Women's Hockey League unveiled plans for its inaugural season and its original six teams on Tuesday, including a franchise in Ottawa.

New Ottawa general manager Michael Hirshfeld told reporters on Friday that the team will play games at TD Place.

TSN's Claire Hanna reported Hirshfeld said the Ottawa 67's and Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group are building a brand new dressing room for the team at TD Place and it will be "ready by the time our players arrive."

The 2023-24 season will feature 24 regular season games per team. Training camp opens Nov. 13.

Hirshfeld says the facilities at TD Place Arena will be the best in the Professional Women's Hockey League, according to Hanna.

"Players can practice and play at the same place," Hirshfeld told reporters.

Hirshfeld says the Ottawa 67s and management team are building a brand new dressing room at TD Place for the #PWHL team. "That process has started and will be ready by the time our players arrive."



The GM also believes the facilities at TD Place Arena are the best in the PWHL.…