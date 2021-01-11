A death initially considered suspicious is now thought to be a hit-and-run homicide, police in southeastern B.C. say.

The victim was found injured near the Cedars RV and Resort on Luoma Road in Malakawa, a small town near Sicmamous on New Year's Day.

The 65-year-old woman was found lying in the middle of a private road inside the resort complex, Mounties said previously. She was in cardiac arrest when she was located, and was transported to hospital but did not survive.

Earlier this month, the RCMP said it was seeking witnesses and anyone with more information.

It is not clear whether tips from the public have aided in the investigation, but on Monday, the RCMP said her death is now considered a hit-and-run homicide.

No further information was provided.