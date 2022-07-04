New Year's Day fire at Bowden Hotel deemed suspicious
A Jan. 1 fire at an abandoned central Alberta hotel has been deemed suspicious and police are now seeking tips from the public.
Fire broke out at the Bowden Hotel, in the town roughly 35 kilometres south of Red Deer city limits, in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.
The hotel was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene. No injuries were reported in connection with the fire.
The fire investigator has since determined the fire to be suspicious.
RCMP officials are seeking witnesses, as well as surveillance footage, to any suspicious activity around the hotel in the hours of 11 p.m. on New Year's Eve 2021 and 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Tips may be submitted to the Olds RCMP detachment at 403-556-3324 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers.
