New Year's Day fire in downtown Windsor, Ont.

Emergency crews battle a blaze in the 800 block of Ouellette Ave. Jan 1, 2022. (Source: @_OnLocation_ / Twitter)

Ouellette Avenue in Windsor, Ont. has reopened after police were holding the scene due to a fire.

Crews were called to the scene in the 800 block near Elliott Street just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to Windsor fire, the blaze was declared out around 10 p.m.

More details will be provided when they become available.

